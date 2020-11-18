Living Christmas Story returns to Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville

(Press release) – Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville will host its annual living nativity this December.

Each year, the parking lot of Bethany United Methodist Church becomes the city of Bethlehem for a few days in December.

The pavement and the people are transformed into the ‘greatest story ever told;’ a drive-through re-enactment of the way life was over 2,000 years ago on the night Jesus Christ was born.

The presentation features scenes that can be viewed as vehicles travel a candle-lit drive winding through the Bethany parking lot.

The dates this year are December 10th, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., December 11th, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. and December 12th, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The Living Christmas Story uses real people from the Summerville community who become the people of Bethlehem. Villagers, a blacksmith, the innkeeper, Herod’s Court, the marketplace and many more scenes come alive as you drive through and experience the night Christ came to us. Often described as beautiful and moving, the Living Christmas Story is an experience that many thousands of spectators have witnessed over the years.

Due to COVID, the church will not have a Tram service available this year. All visitors are required to use their own vehicle for traveling back to Jerusalem. You may enter off South Main street and follow the signage and volunteers directing traffic to the W. 3rd South Street entrance.

Begin your holiday season with an event the whole family will remember. To learn more about Bethany United Methodist Church, please visit the website at www.bethany-umc.com or “like” them on Facebook, @Bethanysummerville.