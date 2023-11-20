CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Tis’ the season for tree lighting and holiday cheer! Join the Lowcountry in celebrating the Yuletide days!

Below you will find a list of tree lightings and holiday parades happening in the Lowcountry this holiday season.

Goose Creek

The town of Goose Creek will hold its annual Christmas in the Creek Tree Lighting on Dec. 1 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. The tree lighting will be at the Goose Creek Municipal Center and will feature holiday hayrides, holiday crafts, pictures with Santa and LOTS more. The light display will be up through the month of December.

Charleston

Hotel Bennett will be hosting a tree lighting on Dec. 7 at the Gabrielle Plaza. Guests can expect delightful festive giveaways and heartwarming surprises from Santa from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Colonial Lake will gather to light pathways with over 1000 luminaries to light the lake with a breathtaking glow. The lighting ceremony will begin at 5:45 p.m. and guests can enjoy festivities until 9 p.m.

The Emeline Hotel will have its tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 30 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Hanahan

Hanahan’s tree lighting and holiday vendor market will be on Dec. 1 at the Hanahan Amphitheater. The tree lighting will begin at 6 p.m. but guests can shop at the local vendor market starting at 5:30 p.m. The night will end with a holiday movie shown on the big screen.

Summerville

The town of Summerville will hold its tree lighting on Nov. 28 at 200 South Main Street. The lighting ceremony will begin at 5 p.m.

Hutchinson Square will have its Christmas in the Square on Nov. 28 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Isle of Palms

The Holiday Street Festival will be at Front Beach on Isle of Palms. The festival will take place on Dec. 2 from 2 – 7 p.m.

Mount Pleasant

The 28th Annual Chrismas Light Parade will begin on Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. on Live Oak Drive with a fireworks show. The parade will travel south and end at the intersection of West Coleman Blvd and Patriots Point Rd.

Kiawah Island

Freshfields Village will have a holiday cheer weekend starting November 24 – 26. Guests can enjoy a holiday market and take Santa photos throughout the weekend.

Folly Beach

The city of Folly Beach’s tree lighting will be at Folly River Park on Nov. 26 starting at 7 p.m.

The Folly Beach Christmas Parade will be in Downtown Folly on Dec. 9 starting at 12 p.m.

Moncks Corner

The town of Moncks Corner will host their 30th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Moncks Corner Recreational Complex – Event Field.

Nexton

Nexton Square will gather for its tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. and guests can take pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Clause until 7:30 p.m.

Nexton Parkway will host a Golf Cart Parade and tree lighting on Dec. 8 from 5 – 8:30 p.m. The parade will start on Brighton Park Blvd at 6:30 p.m. The tree lighting will begin at 7:15 p.m. at the Midtown Club Lawn.