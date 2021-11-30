Nexton to host tree lighting and golf cart parade

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Nexton is set to celebrate the holiday season with its annual ‘Deck the Halls’ event at Nexton Square.

The highlight of the event, the lighted golf cart parade, will kick off at 6:30 PM on Dec. 10 and culminate in a tree lighting ceremony at 7 PM.

The entire event, which runs from 5 PM to 8 PM, will feature live music and access to Nexton Square’s dining and retail options including Halls Chophouse, Taco Boy, Poogan’s Southern Kitchen, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Carolina Ale House, Fuji Sushi, Pages Okra food truck, Wok N Roll, SportsBook and more.

Guests are also encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to drop off in one of the many collection bins located around Nexton Square to benefit Toys for Tots Charleston.

You can find more information on the event here.