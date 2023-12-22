CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Burn the food or simply not feeling cooking this Christmas? Below are a few options to dine out for Christmas Eve and Christmas.

CHURCH AND UNION

Church and Union will serve a Christmas Day buffet featuring Montreal prime rib, citrus salmon fillet, green beans, a bread station, and more. Click here to view all the buffet options. Tickets are $75 for adults and $35 for Children 12 and under. Hours on Christmas will be 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve reservations will also be accepted.

EDMUND’S OAST

Make reservations for a Christmas Eve Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant says there will be traditional favorites and Chinese-American takeout dishes. The all you can eat buffest will be $50 per person. Call 843-727-1145 for a reservation which is required. Not open on Christmas day.

FRANNIE AND THE FOX

Frannie and the Fox will offer a Feast of Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve. Tickets are $115 per person. Visit here to book reservations and view the menu. On Christmas Day, Frannie and the Fox will serve breakfast at 7 a.m. To 11 p.m. and dinner, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Book reservations here.

GABRIELLE

Gabrielle in Hotel Bennett will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will a Christmas Dinner with a three course Prix Fixe menu. Tickets for adults are $155 and Children under 12 tickets are $73.50. To make a reservation call 843-990-5460.

IRON ROSE

Iron Rose bar and restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Iron Rose will have a four-course prix fixe menu. Guests can choose from options like oysters on the half shell, shrimp and crab bisque, roasted Maine lobster, and more. Brunch will also be served both days from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make reservations or view the full menu, click here.

REVIVAL

Revival will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day. Revival will offer a three-course menu with a wine pairing option. Tickets for adults are $85, with an additional $40 for the added wine pairing. Kids tickets are $29.

THE WATCH

The Watch will serve Christmas dinner with a special plate featuring 10oz Prime rib, garlic thyme potatoes, honey-glazed carrots, and black pepper horseradish cream for $35 per person. The Watch will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas. Click here to make a reservation.