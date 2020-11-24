Santa Tracker: Where to meet Santa in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The holiday season is upon us, and Santa will be gearing up for his special meet and greets with children across the Lowcountry. Below, you’ll find a list of locations where your family can meet the big guy this year.

Northwoods Mall – In Person

Santa will be available for in-person visits at Northwoods Mall from November 27 until December 24. You will need to reserve a time to meet with Santa to meet COVID-19 safety protocols.

Northwoods and Citadel Malls – Virtual

For families who would like to meet Santa virtually, you can a live Zoom call with Saint Nick through Northwoods and Citadel Malls. Click here to learn more.

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre – Photos with Santa

Santa will be available for photos at the Mount Pleasant Towne Center on November 28, and December 5, 12 and 19 from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Appointments are mandatory. Click here to learn more.

Burtons Grill – Breakfast with Santa

Join Burtons Grill for their annual Breakfast with Santa! There are a limited amount of reservations for a socially distanced breakfast, with table visits by Santa! You’ll find him there on December 5th and 12th. Call 843-606-2590 to make reservations.

James Island County Park – Holiday Festival of Lights – visits with Santa

While visits with Santa will not be available during regular hours for the Holiday Festival of Lights, you can register for daytime visits at James Island County Park. You’ll want to hop online to register today.

James Island County Park – Inclusive visits with Santa

People with disabilities and their families are invited to a photo session with Santa at James Island County Park. Photos will be taken at Park Center upstairs in Santa’s Attic, which is accessible via an outdoor ramp. It’ll happen on December 6th – click here to make an appointment.