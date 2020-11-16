Santee Cooper’s Holiday Lights Driving Tour kicks off November 27th

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Follow thousands of bright, shiny lights guiding you through Old Santee Canal Park during the 10th annual Celebrate the Season’s Holiday Lights Driving Tour.

Join friends and family as you experience the joy of the season on a drive-thru path of brilliant LED lighting displays from Santee Cooper’s headquarters through the beautiful landscape of Old Santee Canal Park.

The event, which takes place daily from November 27 through December 30, costs $5 per vehicle, and participants can make multiple trips through the 2-mile course for the date of their admission.

Organizers say the displays are powered by 100% Green Power from Santee Cooper.

Last year, more than $956,000 was donated to Berkeley County charities through the event, and leaders hope to reach the $1 million mark during the 2020 holiday season.

You can drive through the light displays daily from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.; however, the event will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.