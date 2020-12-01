SC Aquarium hosting holiday events through Christmas Eve

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium is inviting the public to ‘Come Sea the Magic’ this holiday season, as it hosts festive events throughout the month of December.

The events will be in compliance with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Every Sunday through Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., kids can visit with Santa. While waiting for their timeslot, families can explore the aquarium, and receive a text when it is their turn. Santa will wear a facemask and maintain social distancing, and asks that all children do the same.

In addition to photos with Santa, the aquarium has created multiple other engaging backdrops, including Santa’s Workshop and a life-sized gingerbread house.

