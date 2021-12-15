SC native Aziz Ansari bringing comedy act to Charleston

Aziz Ansari appears on stage at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Award-winning comedian Aziz Ansari is bringing his act home for the holidays, adding a stop in his native South Carolina to his “Last Minute Tour.”

On December 30, Ansari will perform at the Charleston Gaillard Center. The nine-stop tour will last just under a month, with stops in North Carolina, Texas, California, Colorado, Illinois, DC, and New York .

Ansari is perhaps best known for co-starring in the NBC comedy ‘Parks and Recreation.’

Since that show ended, much of his projects have been through Netflix, including five standup comedy specials and the Netflix original series ‘Master of None,’ which Ansari stars in, writes, directs, and co-created.

Ansari has received two Emmys, a Golden Globe, a Peabody Award, and an AFI award for his work on the show.

Tickets for Ansari’s December 30 show go on sale Friday. Guests over the age of three are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show. Masks are required except for when eating or drinking.