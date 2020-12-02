Sullivan’s Island to host holiday festivities and fireworks in Stith Park

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Sullivan’s Island will celebrate the season with holiday festivities and fireworks in Stith Park this weekend.

Town officials say they have been working hard over the past several weeks “under the guidance of Santa’s elves” to decorate Stith Park with the magic of the season.

Residents are invited to the park on Friday, December 4th to enjoy the festivities, which includes holiday music from the award-winning Wando Chorus, which begins at 5:30 p.m.

The park will be illuminated immediately following at 5:50 p.m. along with a fireworks display.

Officials say Middle Street between Station 20 and Station 22 will be closed for pedestrian safety and to allow social distancing during the event.

Because of the COVID-19 virus, Santa will not be able to addend this year’s event “in an effort to stay healthy for his duties on Christmas Eve,” officials said.

Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing and health measures.