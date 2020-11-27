The Bend to host drive-in Hanukkah celebration

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Bend is not letting the COVID-19 pandemic get in the way of their 13th annual Hanukkah Celebration, opting instead to adapt the event to mitigate disease spread.

The drive-in celebration is scheduled for Sunday, December 13. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 4:00 p.m.

During the event, “families and friends can tailgate at a social distance from the safety and comfort of their own vehicles” while enjoying traditional Jewish food and activities.

Everything will be delivered directly to the cars: foods and beverages, as well as crafts and activities for children.

Traditional foods and beverages, such as potato latkes, will be made fresh on-site.

Additionally, there will be live entertainment “placed throughout the event and on stage with a large monitor” so that everyone can see.

Admittance, food, drinks, activities, and entertainment are all free of charge.