THE LIST: Lowcountry tree lightings and holiday parades

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s the most wonderful time of year and you are invited to celebrate where you live with myriad holiday tree lightings and parades happening across the Lowcountry.

While many parades and holiday-related events were either canceled or scaled back in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, people across the community are ready to get into the holiday spirit along with their neighbors.

Below, you’ll find a list of tree lighting and holiday parade events happening in December.

CITY OF CHARLESTON

The City of Charleston will hold its tree lighting in Marion Square on Thursday, December 2nd. That event runs 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.; the city’s annual Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, December 5th at 3:30 p.m.

The Holiday Parade of Boats will take place on December 11th in Charleston Harbor.

TOWN OF MOUNT PLEASANT

The Town of Mount Pleasant’s Christmas Light Parade will dazzle spectators on Sunday, December 12th at 5:30 p.m.; enjoy dozens of parade floats decorated with Christmas lights along West Coleman Boulevard.

CITY OF GOOSE CREEK

The City of Goose Creek will hold its Christmas tree lighting at the municipal center on December 3rd at 6:00 p.m. It will feature holiday hayrides, crafts, marshmallow roasting, photos with Santa Claus and more.

The city’s annual holiday parade will happen on Saturday, December 11th along St. James Avenue at 9:30 a.m.

THE TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE

The Town of Summerville’s annual tree lighting ceremony will take place on Tuesday, November 30th with plenty of festivities from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Summerville DREAM will host the town’s Christmas parade on Sunday, December 12th at 2:00 p.m.

CITY OF NORTH CHARLESTON

North Charleston’s tee lighting will take place on Friday, December 3rd from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.; a Christmas Festival and Parade will take place on Saturday, December 4th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

CITY OF HANAHAN

Hanahan will hold several events to welcome the holiday season. It begins with a tree lighting and holiday market on Friday, December 3rd from 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. – the first annual Holiday Boat Parade will take place immediately following the tree lighting.

The Hanahan Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 4th at 10:00 a.m.

CITY OF FOLLY BEACH

The city’s tree lighting will take place at Folly River Park on Sunday, November 28th at 7:00 p.m.

The 31st annual Folly Beach Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 11th at noon. Those attending can gather along the sides of Center Street (south of Indian) for the best view. Guests are asked to practice social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocol.

Plus, the annual Flip Flop Drop returns for New Year’s Eve! Learn more here.

TOWN OF MONCKS CORNER

The Town of Moncks Corner’s ‘Celebrate the Season’ returns for its 12th year. It features a holiday lights driving tour from November 26th – Dec 30th from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. (1 Riverwood Drive, Moncks Corner), and a Christmas tree lighting on Friday, December 3rd at Market Pavilion at 6:00 p.m.

The annual nighttime Christmas parade will take place along Main Street on Saturday, December 4th at 6:00 p.m.

You can also enjoy the town’s ‘Celebrate the Season Holiday Festival’ – which includes visits with Santa, a fire pit and marshmallow roasting, fun rides and more! It happens Friday and Saturday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Sundays from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. ( Dec 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, and 19).

Did we miss something? Send us information by clicking or tapping here.