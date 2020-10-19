Virtual call allows safe interaction with Santa amid the coronavirus pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While you may not be able to visit with Santa in person this Christmas because of COVID-19 concerns, there is an alternative – a virtual conversation with the big man himself.

Virtual visits with Santa are not a new concept, but in 2020 they are a wonderful and essential addition to holiday traditions.

Chit-Chat with Santa, which is now accepting bookings, allows families to schedule a call with Santa at their convenience, meaning those who want to spend some time with Santa can join a video call at their scheduled time to enjoy a little holiday cheer and wishes.

According to a press release Monday, the virtual conversation provides families an alternative to a face-to-face meeting with Santa. It’s also a great alternative for families who are in rural areas, or who are immune compromised amid the pandemic.

These virtual visits do come with a cost. Organizers say calls with Santa start at $28.00 for a 6 to 10-minute video call.

They can be conducted on a cell phone, tablet, or a computer without downloading a new app.

To learn more or schedule your time and answer a short questionnaire parents can visit www.chitchatwithsanta.com. The hotline opens December 1st through 23rd.

