Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the second weekend in December

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Only a couple of weeks until Christmas!

Here’s another list of holiday events happening this weekend in the Lowcountry:

Festive holiday gifts!🎁

23rd Annual Holiday Market & Craft Show

Come out on December 11 for the 23rd Annual Holiday Market and Craft Show at Mount Pleasant’s Farmers Market Pavilion.

The annual Holiday Farmers Market and Craft Show collects market goods including locally grown produce, baked goods, hot foods, and homemade delicacies created by local artisans.

Attendees can also find a variety of Christmas goodies, crafts, and original art created by potters, artists, craftsmen, and photographers.

The event is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 645 Coleman Boulevard.

Holi-DIY Pick Your Project Workshop

On December 11, Board and Brush will host its Holi-DIY Pick Your Project Workshop.

Visitors can come out to grab last-minute holiday decor and create homemade holiday gifts for their loved ones. Registration also guarantees a free holiday ornament. The class is BYOB so guests can bring their favorite drinks to sip during the workshop.

Materials and step-by-step instructions will be provided to create stunning decorations.

Board & Brush is located at 1300 Savannah Highway.

‘Tis the Season Art Pop Up

The City of Charleston on December 11 will host its ‘Tis the Season Art Pop Up at St. Julian Devine Community Center.

Artists, crafters, musicians, entertainers, and more are invited to showcase their talents and treasures in celebrating the holiday season. Those interested can rent a booth at the center for $20. The pop-up shop begins at 11 a.m.

St. Julian Devine Community Center is located at 1 Cooper Street.

For the furry ones 🐕

Howliday at the Park

On December 11, bring your furry ones to Mixson Dog Park for Howliday at the Park. Santa Paws will also be in town to take pictures with your furry friends. There will also be food trucks, pet vendors, and more activities to enjoy.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring supply donations to go towards Charleston Animal Society’s supply drive.

Howliday at the Park is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mixson Dog Park is located at 4856 Mixson Avenue in North Charleston.

Pawliday Party

On December 12, Zeppelin Pizza Co. will have its Pawliday Party for the furry ones and for those in need, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can shop for last-minute stocking stuffers from local vendors, and take pictures with Santa! Zeppelin Pizza Co. Visitors are also encouraged to bring supply donations to go towards the Berkeley Animal Shelter.

Zeppelin Pizza Co. is located at 2817 Maybank Highway.

Christmas lights and cookies with Santa! 🎅

Town of Mount Pleasant’s 26th Annual Christmas Light Parade

On December 12, the Town of Mount Pleasant will have its Christmas Light Parade.

The parade will begin with a fireworks show at 5:30 p.m. followed by decorated parade floats traveling down West Coleman Boulevard with various community groups

Cookies with Santa

Mercantile & Mash will have Cookies with Santa on December 12.

Guests can bring their families to spend time with Santa while decorating homemade cookies. Festive balloon artists will also be present to entertain! Kids can enjoy Mercantile & Mash’s famous hot chocolate, while adults can sip on spiked hot chocolate, mimosa, and tasty Bloody Mary’s.

Tickets are $20 per child which include two photos with Santa and cookie decorating.