When you can attend Moncks Corner’s annual Christmas parade and tree lighting

Holiday Fun Guide

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner invites citizens to celebrate the season with a Christmas tree lighting and parade.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place on Friday, December 4th at 6:00 p.m.

That event will happen at Market Pavilion on East Main Street.

Meanwhile, the town’s nighttime Christmas parade will happen on the following day, December 5th, at 6:00 p.m. along Main Street.

Visitors will have the chance to meet Santa for photos and hot chocolate following the parade.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES