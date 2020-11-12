When you can attend Moncks Corner’s annual Christmas parade and tree lighting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner invites citizens to celebrate the season with a Christmas tree lighting and parade.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place on Friday, December 4th at 6:00 p.m.

That event will happen at Market Pavilion on East Main Street.

Meanwhile, the town’s nighttime Christmas parade will happen on the following day, December 5th, at 6:00 p.m. along Main Street.

Visitors will have the chance to meet Santa for photos and hot chocolate following the parade.