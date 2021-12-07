Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As 2021 comes to an end, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular New Year’s Eve celebrations around Charleston. Here’s where you can ring in 2022 in the Lowcountry:

Downtown:

Under $100

  • Forte Jazz Lounge
    • This event features two bands, a dance floor, contests, and a midnight champagne toast. It runs from 8:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. General admission tickets are $60, premium tickets are $80, and VIP tickets are $100.
  • Bay Street Biergarten
    • Justin Osborne of SUSTO will perform live at the event, which begins at 8:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $65 and include two drink tickets plus a midnight champagne toast, with VIP options available for a higher price.
  • The Alley
    • Arcade games, bowling, silent discos, a DJ, an open bar, and light bites from Home Team Kitchen round out this all-inclusive party. The event begins at 9:00 p.m. and runs until 1:00 a.m., with tickets priced at $75, with VIP options available for a higher price.

$100 and up

  • Hotel Emeline
    • Travel back to the 1920’s with Hotel Emeline’s Gatsby Gala. There will be live music, party favors, ballroom dancing, an open bar, and hors d’oeuvres. The party begins at 9:00 p.m. and tickets are $175
  • Bourbon N’ Bubbles
    • Guests will have access to two venues, DJs, party favors, heavy hors d’oeuvres, dessert platters, and an open bar. The party runs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Tickets start at $135.
  • Uptown Social
    • Multiple DJs, a rooftop party, a light show, hors d’oeuvres, a four-hour top-shelf open bar, and a midnight champagne toast are all included in the general admission ticket. The party runs from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Tickets are $95 with group discounts available.

Mount Pleasant:

  • Red’s Ice House, Tavern & Table
    • The Shem Creek restaurants are teaming up for their ‘Cruise into 2022’ event. Both locations will have food, drinks, and entertainment as well as party favors and a fireworks show. General admission includes access to all of Red’s and the outside of Tavern & Table for $125. VIP tickets include access to the inside and outside of both restaurants for $175.
  • Vickery’s
    • Drink specials, a midnight champagne toast, a DJ, and NO COVER CHARGE. Need we say more?
  • The Shelter
    • Another cover-charge-free event on Shem Creek. Guests can enjoy a special DJ set along with food and drink specials.

The Islands:

  • Folly Beach Flip Flop Drop
    • The annual Folly Beach Flip Flop Drop is a local favorite. Businesses on Center Street will be open late, bars will feature live music and DJs, and a flip flop will drop from the sky at midnight.
  • Lawrence’s Seafood Company
    • The beachfront restaurant on Isle of Palms will offer a top-shelf open bar, buffet, midnight champagne toast, DJ, and party favors. The event begins at 9:30 p.m. and runs until 1:30 a.m. Tickets are $99.
  • Carolina Girl Yacht Cruise
    • Hop aboard the Carolina Girl and ring in the New Year on the water. The three-hour cruise will include unlimited beer and wine, a midnight champagne toast, light bites, and a DJ. The yacht will depart from St. John’s Yacht Harbor at 9:30 p.m. and return at 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $160.

