Cranberries:

You may find this sweet yet tart fruit most popular during the winter months! A holiday staple ingredient for many, cranberries are quite versatile and can be used in many different ways. Not to mention, they offer many health benefits as they are rich in vitamins and antioxidants! Bring some fresh cranberries, orange juice, vanilla extract, and maple syrup to a simmer until thick for the perfect cranberry sauce this season. You can also use them in smoothies, muffins, or as a topping on your favorite breakfast.

Leeks:

This winter veggie is in the same family as onions, garlic, and shallots. Its savory and oniony flavor allows it to stand out in a variety of different dishes. Leeks are known to be anti-inflammatory and may even reduce the risk of certain cancers. This season, use them in a classic potato and leek soup recipe – or for a breakfast option – in a bacon, cheddar, and leek quiche.

Mushrooms:

Not only are mushrooms delicious, but they offer great nutritional value and health benefits. Health experts say, “Mushrooms are one of the best sources of selenium, which helps your body make antioxidants that can reduce cell damage” according to the Mayo Clinic. Over the holiday season, stuff baby mushrooms with your favorite veggies and cheese to create the perfect appetizer. You can even use mushrooms and leeks together to make a delicious risotto!

Winter Squash:

Between acorn squash, butternut squash, spaghetti squash, or delicata squash, there are so many ways you can incorporate squash into your diet this season! Squash contains high amounts of vitamin B6, fiber, vitamin A and vitamin C. For a holiday side dish, roast some acorn squash with a honey glaze, then finish with a topping of pomegranates and toasted pine nuts. Take any meal to the next level with this winter ingredient.

Beets:

Beets get a lot of bad rap, however, if made the right way, they are quite delicious! Be sure to season the veggie with a drizzle of honey or balsamic vinegar, a splash of lemon juice or orange zest, fresh herbs like thyme or parsley, olive oil, salt and pepper. When finished in the oven, eat as is or top with toasted pistachios and crumbled goat cheese. Health experts say beets are known to improve cardiovascular health and lower blood pressure – just some of the reasons why beets should be on your plate this winter!