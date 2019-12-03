Are you allergic to Christmas? How to combat holiday allergies

(NBC) – Are you allergic to Christmas? It may sound silly but it’s a real concern. Hidden dangers in your favorite holiday accessories may lead to serious health issues.

Allergies and asthma, according to doctors, can be exacerbated around the holidays when everyone is inside, together. Often gathered around the beloved Christmas tree that unfortunately can be harboring pollen and mold.

“People think it’s the tree. It’s actually mold spores within the tree causing issues,” said Dr. Karina Gobin an allergy and immunology doctor. “If you already know you’re allergic to mold, or you’ve had that testing in the past, it’s better to steer clear of fresh-cut and get a fake tree.”

But artificial plants pose problems too.

That’s why mold remediation specialist, JT Maier says cleanliness is key.

“It’s not just the dust. it’s the moisture. if you ever get moisture mixed with dust, you’re going to get mold. it’s very, very it can grow in 2-3 days,” he said.

Mold and dust can lead to respiratory issues.

Maier says wipe down the artificial tree, ornaments and all decorations before you set them up.

They’ve been stored away for months in garages, basements and attics – all prime breeding grounds for mold and dust mites.

“The most important thing is that you keep your house clean and put them away in a plastic or non-organic type of box,” he said.

No cardboard. Paper is food for mold.

Choose a waterproof and sealed container, and store in a cool dry place.

And to keep the air clean for all your guests, avoid scented, petroleum-based candles, that can produce soot and irritating particles.

You may be surprised to know poinsettias can be problematic too!

Not just for your pets, for people who are allergic to latex.

Poinsettias are part of the rubber tree family.