Hunt, Hook and Cook: Low shrimp harvests

Lowcountry shrimp fisherman have noticed lower shrimp harvests in recent seasons.

This week on Hunt, Hook and Cook we take a look at why that might be happening around the Charleston area.

Also, here is a list of some of the shrimp festivals around the Lowcountry in 2020:

Hilton Head Island Seafood Fest: February 24-March 1

Lowcountry Shrimp Festival (McClellanville): May 1

Shrimp and Grits Festival (Columbia): June 15

Beaufort Shrimp Festival: October 1

Little River Shrimp Festival: October 10-11