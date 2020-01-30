1  of  2
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial Watch today’s episode of BIG GAME BOUND live!

Hunt, Hook and Cook: Low shrimp harvests

Hunt Hook & Cook

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lowcountry shrimp fisherman have noticed lower shrimp harvests in recent seasons.

This week on Hunt, Hook and Cook we take a look at why that might be happening around the Charleston area.

Also, here is a list of some of the shrimp festivals around the Lowcountry in 2020:

Hilton Head Island Seafood Fest: February 24-March 1
Lowcountry Shrimp Festival (McClellanville): May 1
Shrimp and Grits Festival (Columbia): June 15
Beaufort Shrimp Festival: October 1
Little River Shrimp Festival: October 10-11

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES