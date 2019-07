Airbnb is known for offering local housing options for when a person is traveling. Airbnb also offers local experiences.

There are several right here in the Lowcountry, and one is Casual Crabbing with Tia.

Several weeks ago we showed what the experience looks like. This week we dive deeper into how casual crabbing turned into a full-time job for Tia Clark on this week’s Hunt, Hook and Cook.