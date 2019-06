Crabbing is plentiful along the coast, and definitely here in the Lowcountry. Tia Clark is the host of ‘Casual Crabbing with Tia,’ her AirBnB Experience, and she taught me the ins and outs of crabbing.

Tia teaches how to catch crabs with traps, lines and how to cast nets. It’s really an all-inclusive experience that is completely set up on arrival.

Check out some of what I learned in this week’s Hunt, Hook & Cook.