Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
Back 2 School HQ
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
NY attorney general announces Facebook antitrust probe
Top Stories
Man calls police demanding they return his stolen pot
Dominion Energy working to restore power across the Lowcountry
The Latest: Dorian’s center near N. Carolina’s Cape Hatteras
Fatal fire foiled rescue attempts by California boat crew
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Hurricane Central
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Climate Matters
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Back 2 School HQ
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Clear the Shelters
Contests
Watch Live
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Hurricane Central
Hurricane Dorian nearing SC coast Wednesday; gains strength
LIVE TRACK: Dorian gains some strength near southeast Georgia coast
Car found on beach in Myrtle Beach as Dorian moves through
CCSD: Schools to remain closed Friday while crews assess roads, facilities
VIDEO: Possible tornado spotted in North Myrtle Beach
Hurricane Preparedness Tools
Storm Surge Map
Hurricane Evacuation
Build A Storm Kit
Hurricane Ready Guide
Hurricane Outlook
Hurricane Special: Before, During and After the storm
Interactive Hurricane Map
More Hurricane Central Headlines
Mayor Haynie urges residents to stay off roads, encourages safety after serious house fire
WATCH LIVE: News 2 coverage of Hurricane Dorian
Emergency crews respond to ‘structure collapse’ in West Ashley
Charleston EOC issues Code Yellow for bridges as wind speeds reach 35mph
Category 2 Hurricane Dorian still lashing South Carolina coast
Dorian: LIVE updates from Storm Team 2
Baby sea turtles escape as Hurricane Dorian nears coast
Officials issue curfew for midnight until 6 a.m., Thursday morning on Folly Beach
Neighborhood in Hanahan already seeing flooding as Dorian’s outer bands reach the coast
Georgetown officials urge evacuations ahead of potentially life-threatening flooding
TRENDING HEADLINES
Dominion Energy working to restore power across the Lowcountry
WATCH LIVE: News 2 coverage of Hurricane Dorian
Watch Live
Car found on beach in Myrtle Beach as Dorian moves through
Hurricane Central
Hurricane Dorian: Share your storm photos
FULL LIST: Roads closed due to flooding in downtown Charleston
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Share your Hurricane Hugo memory with News 2
Forecasters: Hurricane Hugo was not the worst-case scenario for the Lowcountry
After Hugo: Look at forecast improvements over the last 30 years
Georgetown fire chief recalls boots-on-the-ground effort after Hurricane Hugo
Georgetown florist used delivery van to help community recover from Hurricane Hugo
Working through Hugo; local nurses recall scary night on shift
Linda Lombard recalls her role in warning the city about Hurricane Hugo’s impacts
Three men recall life during and after Hurricane Hugo in rural Berkeley County
Sheriff Duane Lewis recalls his experience during Hurricane Hugo
Remembering Hurricane Hugo’s impact on the Town of Summerville
More Hurricane Hugo