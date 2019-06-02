Internships at WCBD

This internship is a real-world experience for students and offers an opportunity to learn the day-to-day workings of a news organization in Charleston, South Carolina. We focus on three platforms of journalism: print, broadcast and online. Students will be immersed in a competitive, hands-on, multimedia work environment that promises a diverse experience. This is an unpaid internship.

Initially, interns will shadow journalists on their assignments and participate in reporting and production of news. They will learn brainstorming and storyboarding to come up with good ideas and find the focus of their stories.

Students will be assigned to various groups in the newsroom. Interns will be chosen from submissions from different universities and colleges. Interns are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner and follow newsroom guidelines. Any ethical violation will be grounds for termination of the internship.

At the end of the 10-week period, students will be graded on their professional manner, on the quality of work, on their conduct in the newsroom and while on assignment. A grade will be sent to the office of their respective university offices.

Duration:

Ten-week unpaid academic internship is offered by WCBD News 2.

Location:

All interns will be working from the Mt. Pleasant office at 201 West Coleman Blvd. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Eligibility:

This internship is available for students enrolled in a journalism studies graduate/undergraduate program.

Students earn college credit for the semester/quarter. Applicants must be enrolled in college and have an interest in journalism. All interns must be enrolled in a course with at least one credit hour and must have a letter on school letterhead, saying they will receive class credit.