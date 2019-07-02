Beneath the surface: pools shut down for health code violations

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- With summer in full swing and the Fourth of July holiday coming up, you might be considering going for a dip in your local pool, but a News 2 investigation reveals why you may want to think twice before diving in.



The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control performed 1,782 unannounced checks on Tri-county pools and shut down 32% of them because of health code violations. That is equal to roughly 570 pools being deemed unsafe for swimming.



Ty Tyler, owner of Atlantic Commercial Pools, says there are a number of factors that can lead to a pool being closed.



“Immediate closure violations are water chemistry outside the perimeter, non working cell phones, missing signs, cloudy water, broken main drains.”



Ensuring water chemicals, like chlorine, are balanced is necessary to keep harmful bacteria out of the water and hot summer days make the perfect environment for bacteria and parasites to flourish.



“The more bathers, the more sunlight, the hotter the water gets, your chlorine is going to disappear a little bit faster.”



DHEC found that during their inspections, 18% of the pools that were tested had chlorine levels outside of the acceptable range.



“Your risk for exposure is greater if a small child’s diaper comes off or if there is a fecal accident in there and no one catches it, that bacteria could be active a little longer.”



Cryptosporidium, a microscopic parasite that causes diarrhea, is just one of the health risks your family could be exposed to.



DHEC inspectors require that pools be checked and chlorine levels are tested every day. The agency then follows up with unannounced checks. Information we obtained shows the repeat offenders that failed inspections so many times, they were issued fines.

Tyler says there are ways to ensure you’re doing your part to keep your neighborhood pool clean and your family healthy.



“Come prepared, extra swim diapers, and take bathroom breaks.”