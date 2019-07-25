Potholes and Politics: Whose road is it anyway?

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)– The drive down Walleye Road in the Francis Marion Forest is a bumpy one.

Hugh Mitchum II is one of the 25 homeowners who uses the dirt road daily to get to his home on Douglas Acres Lane.

Mitchum says the road suffered severe damage in the floods of 2016 and has not been repaired since.

In the past, he says both Berkeley County and the National Forest Service have done work on the road to fix the deepening potholes and unpacked gravel.

Despite several complaints, Mitchum says no one will take responsibility of the worsening road.

“We got school buses, we have to consider emergency vehicles that might have to come down here ambulances and fire trucks,” he adds. “The mail ladies complain and they want us to do something and we just don’t know what to do.”

Berkeley County officials told Mitchum the road repairs were in the hands of the U.S. Forest Service. The Forest Service said the road does not belong to them.

Maps obtained from Berkeley County show the road listed as ‘private; unknown’ meaning it doesn’t belong to the county.

Berkeley County spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer they are trying to partner with the Forest Service.

“The County has been working with the National Forest Service (NF) for quite some time now to come up with an agreement that would allow the County and NF to work together on assisting on road maintenance within the NF limits.”

The National Forest Service confirms they have received the proposed agreement and expect it to be executed by the Forest Supervisor and Berkeley County Supervisor by the end of fiscal year 2019 or beginning of fiscal year 2020.

A forest service official confirms the ‘Cooperative Road Agreement’ will be used to fix Walleye Road.