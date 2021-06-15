Amended death certificate classifies Jamal Sutherland death as homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An amended death certificate released Monday classifies the manner of Jamal Sutherland’s death at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center a homicide, according to Sutherland family attorneys.
Sutherland, who was a patient at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health at the time, died in January after being arrested during a violent episode at the facility.
He was booked into the detention center, where he died after deputies tased and pepper sprayed him while extracting him from his jail cell.
FULL COVERAGE: JAMAL SUTHERLAND DEATH INVESTIGATION
A previous coroner’s report listed the cause of death as undetermined, but Ninth Circuit Solicitor called for a second opinion, hoping experts could “shed more light on [Sutherland’s] death and the circumstances surrounding it, to include potential culpability of those in law enforcement.”
Wilson anticipated her investigation being over sometime in June.