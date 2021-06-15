Amended death certificate classifies Jamal Sutherland death as homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An amended death certificate released Monday classifies the manner of Jamal Sutherland’s death at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center a homicide, according to Sutherland family attorneys.

Sutherland, who was a patient at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health at the time, died in January after being arrested during a violent episode at the facility.

He was booked into the detention center, where he died after deputies tased and pepper sprayed him while extracting him from his jail cell.

A previous coroner’s report listed the cause of death as undetermined, but Ninth Circuit Solicitor called for a second opinion, hoping experts could “shed more light on [Sutherland’s] death and the circumstances surrounding it, to include potential culpability of those in law enforcement.”

Wilson anticipated her investigation being over sometime in June.