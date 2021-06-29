Amy Sutherland responds to delay in Solicitor’s decision on whether to charge deputies involved in son’s death

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Tuesday announced that she would be delaying the decision on whether or not to charge deputies involved in the death of a former Charleston County inmate. Jamal Sutherland died in January while in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

FULL COVERAGE: JAMAL SUTHERLAND DEATH INVESTIGATION

Jamal Sutherland’s mother, Amy Sutherland, responded to the solicitor’s decision, saying she is tired and she needs to see some action taken by the solicitor.

She says that nearly seven months later, the solicitor has had more than enough time to decide whether to charge the officers—who she says executed her son.

“If I was a 5th grader, I could’ve figured it out, it ain’t nothing special, what special plans you need? […] It looked like the old days, y’all, I’m serious. It looked like something you do in the old days in the back of the woods, but it was right here in Charleston County jail.”

The 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson says the reason for the delay is due to the need for additional testing and newly obtained evidence.

However, Amy Sutherland believes that something is not right about the whole situation. She says “I think that in seven months, anybody who wants to make that decision, makes it.”

She says with all the time that has passed, she feels as though Jamal’s death investigation is being stalled. She continued, saying that she feels some people view his death as a joke.

“I think charges should have been made from the beginning. That was not a crime of passion, that wasn’t a game. That was them executing him. They dragged his dead body. They stepped their feet on my child’s face after his death. No charges? So what do we get charged for?”

Sutherland hoped her son’s death would be the last, but with charges still not filed, she is growing weary, saying “this has got to stop, and if nobody is charged, it’s never going to stop.”

Solicitor Wilson says both the community and the Sutherland family deserve a thorough investigation, it is unclear when a decision will be made by the Solicitor in charging the two officers involved.