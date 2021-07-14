CCSO Sheriff Graziano issues statement on delayed information in Jamal Sutherland death investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano on Wednesday evening issued a statement regarding the delayed transfer of information from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson pursuant to the Jamal Sutherland death investigation.

Sutherland was an inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center in January when he died after an encounter with deputies.

FULL COVERAGE: JAMAL SUTHERLAND DEATH INVESTIGATION

Wilson said earlier Wednesday that on July 7, CCSO gave her office a file with over 100 gigabytes of information, and therefore her investigation would be prolonged.

Graziano responded, explaining that at the end of June, a staff member “discovered a Special Operations Group (SOG) training video that [Graziano] believed relevant to the investigation.” Graziano said she “immediately contacted [Wilson] and made her aware.”

Graziano then decided to order “an additional expansive search for anything that may be considered relevant.” She said that everything given to Wilson was submitted “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to Graziano, the lengthy nature of the investigation can be attributed to “the prior administration’s lack of training records as it pertains to the SOG unit.”