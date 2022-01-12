Families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Duante Wright to support Sutherland family at press conference

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three grieving families that have become household names will visit the Lowcountry Thursday to support the family of Jamal Sutherland, a mentally ill man who died at the hands of Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center deputies while he was in custody.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is bringing together several of his clients, the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Duante Wright, to stand behind the family of Jamal Sutherland as they demand justice for Jamal ahead of his birthday.

Floyd and Wright were killed by officers in Minnesota, while Arbery was killed by vigilantes in Georgia. Their deaths sparked outrage across the country that resulted in demonstrations — and in some cases escalated into riots — as the country grappled with a racial reckoning.

After months of investigations, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson decided that no charges would be brought against the deputies involved in Sutherland’s death. His family will use Thursday’s press conference to call for justice and discuss “how people with a mental illness receive treatment within the criminal justice system and what alternative strategies could have saved [his] life.”

The press conference will be held at Solicitor Wilson’s office at noon.