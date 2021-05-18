NAACP holding press conference on death of Jamal Sutherland

Jamal Sutherland Death Investigation

Jamal Sutherland (NCPD body camera)

CHARLESOTN, S.C. (WCBD) – The NAACP Charleston Branch on Wednesday will host a press conference on the death of Jamal Sutherland, who died January 5 while in custody at Al Cannon Detention Center.

The meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. at 81 Columbus Street.

The NAACP plans to release a statement on what they described as the “brutal and senseless death of Jamal Sutherland” and address “the need for necessary next steps to hold accountable the correctional officers responsible for his death.”

The group will also call for “changes to the pattern and practice that led to his death.”

