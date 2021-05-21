One on one with Amy Sutherland

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the community reconciles the death of Jamal Sutherland — a mentally ill man who died while in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center — lawmakers and activists alike are calling for justice. Some of the loudest calls coming from his mother, Amy Sutherland, who believes her son was murdered.

She said that when she first saw the body camera footage of her son’s death, she “got up and ran out the door at the Solicitor’s office.”

Contrary to initial reports from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Sutherland said that she wanted the body camera video to be released to the public as soon as it came out. Previously, Sheriff Kristin Graziano said that the family asked for the video to be withheld until they were ready for it to be released.

Sutherland was critical of the actions taken by the officers invovled in the fatal encounter with Jamal, as well as the inactions of those around them.

“Not one individual in that entire jail came to his rescue. Not one.”

Her final plea is for lawmakers to “do the right thing. Make this the last black man that lays on a cell floor, lays in the street, lays anywhere.”