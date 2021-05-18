Solicitor Scarlett Wilson seeks second opinion on pathologist’s findings in Jamal Sutherland death investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Tuesday released an additional statement regarding the death of Jamal Sutherland, who died January 5 while in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

In the statement, Wilson praises community members engaging in peaceful protest, saying their “resolve is admirable, and [their] voices are heard!”

She also says that the video released in the case is “disturbing” and “the exposure of mental health care failures is maddening.” However, “in order for the State to hold someone criminally responsible for another’s death, the State must prove unlawful conduct was the proximate cause of death.”

The pathologist in the case originally determined “that Jamal Sutherland died, ‘as a result of excited state with pharmacotherapeutic effect during subdual process.'” Wilson is seeking a second opinion on the matter.

Wilson said that she is investigating all aspects of the case and that she “[intends] to bring justice to the Sutherland family, and to any suspects in this investigation.”

She ended with the following explanation for the limited information she has provided regarding the case: