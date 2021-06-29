Solicitor Wilson extends timeline for decision on Sutherland in-custody death case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Tuesday announced that she will extend her self-imposed deadline for making a prosecutorial decision regarding the Jamal Sutherland investigation.

Sutherland, who was then an inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center, died in January during an encounter with deputies.

Wilson is set to determine whether criminal charges will be brought against the two deputies — Brian Houle and Lindsay Fickett — involved in Sutherland’s death.

Wilson provided the following reasoning:

“Previously, I notified the Sutherlands and the community that I found that

an autopsy review by Dr. Kimberly Collins and consultation with a use of expert were critical in

this matter. Both Dr. Collins and I found it necessary to retain and consult with a board certified

forensic toxicologist to aid Dr. Collins in her review. To that end, I retained Dr. Laura Labay, a

board certified forensic toxicologist who holds both a Master’s degree and Ph.D. in Toxicology.

It is our understanding that the coroner has requested additional forensic testing which may bear

on these complicated issues for both the first pathologist Dr. Downs and for Dr. Collins. In

addition, within the last week, we obtained additional evidence and conducted additional

interviews that are relevant to our use of force expert’s review.“

She said that the amount of work to still be done precludes her from making an informed decision this week. Wilson went on to say that “both the community and the Sutherland family deserve a thorough investigation,” and the extension is necessary to make that happen.