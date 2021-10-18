Sutherland family hires attorney Ben Crump, calls for criminal charges against CCSO deputies

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 16: Attorney Benjamin Crump (C) speaks at a news conference on the 2016 fatal police shooting of Terence Crutcher an unarmed Black man, on September 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, held outside of Crump’s office building, Crump, Tiffany Crutcher, Terence Crutcher’s twin sister as well as human rights activists called on the Justice Department to reopen its investigation into the fatal shooting. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of Jamal Sutherland, who died at the hands of Charleston County Detention Center Deputies in January, has hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump as counsel.

Crump is known for representing the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other victims of alleged excessive force by law enforcement.

On Tuesday, Crump and the Sutherland family will call for the deputies involved in Sutherland’s death — Lindsey Fickett and Brian Houle — to be criminally charged.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson previously declined to press charges against the deputies, saying that the video of Sutherland’s death alone wasn’t enough to bring charges. She called for a further investigation by the Department of Justice.

The Sutherland family and Charleston County came to a $10 million wrongful death settlement, which appeared to release liability against the deputies. It is unclear how that will factor in to the charges Crump is now seeking to bring.