A’ja being A’ja: Reigning WNBA MVP leading US into quarters

Japan 2020

by: TERESA M. WALKER,

Posted: / Updated:

United States’ A’Ja Wilson (9) drives around France’s Alexia Chartereau (6) during women’s basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — A’ja Wilson insists she’s just one of the newcomers on the U.S. women’s national team.

She’s just “one of the young guns” trying to soak up every bit of her first Olympics. She is doing that, and much more.

The reigning WNBA MVP is making her presence felt at the Tokyo Games on a loaded U.S. roster. Wilson has led the Americans in scoring in each of their three games in pool play.

She’s averaging a double-double heading into the quarterfinals.

U.S. coach Dawn Staley says “A’ja is just being A’ja” with the added benefit of playing with very talented teammates like five-time Olympians Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!