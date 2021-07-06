Book tells story of Olympics’ ‘resilience’ through political cartoons

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the former director of marketing for the International Olympic Committee, Michael Payne has seen every obstacle and every scandal. He has also seen that the mission of the games always shines through.

“To this day, it is still a great celebration of humanity,” Payne said. “When (the cynics) see the world coming together … and just focus on the athletes, it’s special.”

Payne is also an avid collector of political cartoons about the Olympics.

“I used to collect some of the great cartoons that were made on the Olympic movement. So I built up a small collection and thought, one day, wouldn’t it be fun to tell the history of the Olympics through those cartoons?” he said.

When the pandemic forced him to cut back his travels, he went to work contacting hundreds of the world’s greatest political cartoonists and seeking permission to show off their work in a book.

“I think the cartoonists have an incredible, unique creative skill: the way they can tell often complex, difficult political stories through a very simple image, often without words. As such, I think it’s a great social commentary on the world’s largest, greatest event,” Payne said.

He added his own inside stories to some 1,200 cartoons to create a coffee table book titled, “Toon In.”

“The official response from the IOC is, ‘This is a scurrilous, outrageous and probably libelous book — and we can’t wait for the second edition,'” Payne said.

IOC President Thomas Bach attends the book launch for Michael Payne’s new book “Toon In” in Lusanne, Switzerland. (IOC/Greg Martin)

The most recent cartoons poke fun at the challenges faced by the Tokyo games, while others reference scandals of years’ past.

“One favorite is the picture of a wheelchair athlete sitting in a wheelchair and he’s accused of cheating, and you see him leaping out of the wheelchair and he’s saying, how dare I be accused of cheating. And that actually happened in the Paralympic games,” Payne said.

Tokyo was the first Olympic Games to be postponed. However, in recent years there have been a further three occasions when, but for the grace of God, the Games were nearly postponed. 9/11 New York (Salt Lake 2002), the Icelandic volcanic cloud (Vancover 2010) and SARS (Beijing) 2008. (Cartoonist: Jim Thompson, USA)

Tokyo is the first Olympic Games ever to be postponed. The Games have only ever been cancelled three times. The 1940 Olympic Games were originally awarded to Tokyo and Sapporo, but with the outbreak of its war with China, Japan forfeited the right to host and the Games were initially re-awarded to Helsinki and Garmisch-Partenkirchen before finally being cancelled. (Cartoonist: Chicane, New Zealand)

The countdown to Tokyo has fuelled a media and political frenzy about whether the Games should be cancelled because of the continued challenges of COVID-19. Calls for the cancellation of the Games are not necessarily the new: PyeongChang 2018 (too dangerous due to the Kim/Trump nuclear stand-off); Rio 2016 (the Zika virus outbreak); Sochi 2014 (Chechen security threat)… the list goes on… (Cartoonist: Roger Dahl, Japan/USA)

A decision to postpone an Olympic Games would lead to mind-boggling complexity: 10,500 athletes; 20,000 officials; 30,000 media and broadcasters; multiple venues; and 10,000 hours of original broadcast coverage over 17 days! (Cartoonist: Roger Dahl, Japan/USA)

There have been over 45 different sports in the Olympic Games since 1896. Tokyo will see 33 sports, 50 disciplines and 330 events – a 50% increase since LA84. Only 12 sports have ever been dropped from the Olympic programme, including croquet, polo and cricket, along with disciplines like club swinging and the underwater obstacle race. New sports trying to get into the Olympic Games include cheerleading, frisbee, teqball and mixed martial arts. (Cartoonist: Ingrid Rice, Canada)

It is interesting how some politicians and media refer to the Olympic Games as being overcommercialised, when the Olympics remain the last major event in the world NOT to have any advertising around the fields of play or on the athletes. (Cartoonist: Adrian Raeside, Canada)

Tokyo – not the first Olympic Games with calls for cancellation due to a health crisis. Four years ago, medical experts were calling for the cancellation of Rio, due to the Zika crisis. (Cartoonist: Chicane, New Zealand)

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will not be the first where hazmat (hazardous materials) suits are part of the official uniform. In Rio 2016, such was the concern from polluted waters to the Zika virus that some teams supposedly took special biological suits to Rio. (Cartoonist: Jim Thompson, USA)

The first known sports competition for people with disabilities was staged by the USA in 1911 and was inappropriately called the “Cripples Olympiad.” The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will see 4,400 athletes across 22 sports. Such is the importance of medal success at the Paralympics that cheating is now just as prevalent as it is in the Olympics. (Cartoonist: Jim Thompson, USA)

Russia is still paying the price for its “little misunderstanding” in Sochi, where it was caught running a programme swapping “dirty” urine samples for “clean” ones. Russian athletes will only compete in Tokyo as neutrals, with no flag or national anthem. (Cartoonist: Jim Thompson, USA)

Will the fight against doping ever be won? Scientists working on gene manipulation have already created “mighty mouse” in their laboratories, prompting coaches to immediately offer their whole team as guinea pigs. (Cartoonist: Ingrid Rice, Canada)

Payne said the cartoons also tell the story of how the Olympics have been used as a political pawn.

“I think if there was one takeaway from an Olympic perspective, is how the games have lasted 125 years in spite of everything that is thrown at them; the resilience of the games to pull through with all of the political, financial challenges and scandals,” he said. “They do pull through and people love them.”