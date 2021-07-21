LaVine cleared, USA Basketball awaits 3 NBA Finals players, including SC’s Khris Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton goes up for a dunk against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Justin Casterline/Pool Photo via AP)

USA Basketball expects to have its full 12-man roster available for Sunday’s matchup against France.

It’s the first game for both teams in the Tokyo Olympics.

Zach LaVine has been cleared to exit the health and safety protocols that stemmed from a coronavirus testing-related issue, will fly to Japan and rejoin the team on Thursday.

And the plan is that the three players from the NBA Finals — Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday from the champion Milwaukee Bucks and Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns — will be in place on Saturday.