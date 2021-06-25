Lowcountry athlete Raven Saunders makes Olympic team for second time

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry athlete Raven Saunders finished second during the U.S. track and field Olympic trials, qualifying for her second Olympic Games in shot put.
The trials took place Thursday in Eugene, Oregon.
On her third throw of the finals, the Burke High School grad threw a trials record and personal best of 19.96 meters (65 feet, 6 inches).
Only minutes later, Jessica Ramsey, a close friend of Saunders’, beat her record with a throw of 20.12 meters (66 feet).
Saunders competed in an Incredible Hulk face mask and danced on the field after making the team.
She also hugged Michelle Carter, the defending Olympic champion in the event, the Associated Press reported. Carter could not compete after having surgery to remove a benign tumor from her ankle earlier this month.