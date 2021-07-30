Lowcountry native, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, to compete in women’s 100m hurdles in Tokyo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Another Lowcountry native hoping to make her mark in Tokyo as she competes for the gold at the 2020 Olympics.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn is a Fort Dorchester High School and University of Kentucky graduate competing in the Women’s 100m Hurdles in Tokyo.

Camacho-Quinn will be representing her mother’s home country of Puerto Rico for the second time at the Olympics.

In the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, she clipped a hurdle during the semifinal heat and lost her chances at a medal but she is back.

Camacho-Quinn is a three time NCAA champion, the first freshman at University of Kentucky to win the 100m hurdles at the NCAA Championships, and a favorite to win a medal in Tokyo.

Camacho-Quinn will begin her chase for gold during the qualifying round Saturday, July 31.