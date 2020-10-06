Mount Pleasant school resource officer is training for the summer Olympics in Tokyo

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department is working towards participating in the Olympics.

Kids know her as Officer Jean, and she’s exited about going to the Olympics next summer in Tokyo.

“I’m from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and I moved to South Carolina on a track scholarship and I was offered a scholarship to Charleston Southern University,” said Pfc. Mulern Jean.

She graduated from CSU and then attended Florida State to receive her master’s degree.

“I decided to move back to South Carolina and decided to join (the) Mount Pleasant Police Department,” she said. Later becoming a school resource officer at Laurel Hill Primary.

“I’m really good with kids, so that’s the main reason why I decided to put in for SRO.”

And she has a special relationship with one little fella who is now in the first grade. “As soon as I walked into his classroom, he kinda latched on to me,” she said. “He really doesn’t like large crowds or loud noises.”

Officer Jean walks him to the school bus, or car, and takes her job seriously.

“He plays soccer so his parents or sister would invite me to a soccer match, and if I’m not doing anything that day, I would go.”

She understands the importance of games. Officer Jean competed on the Haitian Olympic team in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Her parents are Haitian immigrants.

“It was amazing. It was remarkable. I can’t even describe it.”

She competes in the 100-meter race. There is a ‘future goals wall’ behind her office door. 12.84 Tokyo is written on that wall. She needs to run the 100-meter in 12.84 seconds or less to qualify for the 2021 games next summer in Tokyo.

She begins a leave of absence from her job in less than two weeks to begin training full time in Miami to pursue her Olympic dream.

While she’s excited to begin training, Officer Jean will miss Her 1st grade friend.

“I have not told him yet. I have not. I don’t know how I’m going to, but it is going to be devastating. But I know they will be happy for me,” she said,

Officer Jean has plans to improve on her 2016 performance.

“Oh, I’m very excited because this time around I’m ready and prepared- I know what to expect and I plan on making it onto the podium representing Haiti and myself, my department, my school.”

Officer Jean‘s last day at the school is October 16. Then, of course, she’ll be moving to Miami to begin training for that Olympic games.