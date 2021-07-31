Mount Pleasant SRO advances to semi-finals for Women’s 100M Hurdles in Tokyo

  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 31: Mulern Jean of Team Haiti and Kendra Harrison of Team United States compete in round one of the Women's 100m hurdles heats on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
TOKYO (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant School Resource Officer Mulern Jean, who is representing her parents’ home country of Haiti in the Tokyo Olympics, advanced in the qualifying rounds on Friday.

Officer Jean had a time of 12.99 during the Women’s Track and Field 100-meter hurdles and will move on to the Semi-finals and finals which take place Sunday, August 1st.

The semi-finals will happen at 6:45 a.m. ET and the finals take place at 10:50 p.m. ET.

Jean served as school resource officer at Laurel Hill Primary School before leaving to train for the Olympics. Students and staff gathered to send her off, cheering as Jean ran the torch around the school parking lot back in October 2020.

This is Jean’s second time at the Olympics, first competing in the 100M hurdles at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

You can watch a video of Jean competing in Friday’s qualifying round by clicking here.

