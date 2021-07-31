Mount Pleasant SRO advances to semi-finals for Women’s 100M Hurdles in Tokyo

TOKYO (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant School Resource Officer Mulern Jean, who is representing her parents’ home country of Haiti in the Tokyo Olympics, advanced in the qualifying rounds on Friday.

Officer Jean had a time of 12.99 during the Women’s Track and Field 100-meter hurdles and will move on to the Semi-finals and finals which take place Sunday, August 1st.

The semi-finals will happen at 6:45 a.m. ET and the finals take place at 10:50 p.m. ET.

Jean served as school resource officer at Laurel Hill Primary School before leaving to train for the Olympics. Students and staff gathered to send her off, cheering as Jean ran the torch around the school parking lot back in October 2020.

TOKYO 2020: FULL COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES

This is Jean’s second time at the Olympics, first competing in the 100M hurdles at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

You can watch a video of Jean competing in Friday’s qualifying round by clicking here.