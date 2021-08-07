News 2 Special: Olympic Dreams

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From Raven Saunders’ silver medal win to Jasmine Camacho-Quinn’s gold medal finish, you’ll hear stories of our Olympic athletes who represented the Lowcountry on the world stage.

Plus, our team got to tackle some new adventures – from equestrian to karate lessons. We’ll also tell you the science behind some of your favorite Olympic sports and why watching the games on TV often brings in a new wave of young athletes.

Finally, we’ll provide an update on where Team USA stands in the medal count. Join us for this News 2 Olympic Special: Olympic Dreams.