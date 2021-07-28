‘Rally for Raven’ watch party happening Friday morning at Burke High School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hometown athlete Raven Saunders will compete in shot put qualifying rounds Friday morning during the 2020 Olympics.

Friends, family, and fans will cheer Raven on during a watch party as she competes in Tokyo.

The special watch party will be held Friday at 6:00 a.m. in the Burke High School gymnasium. News 2 will have a special look-in at the watch party on News 2 Today beginning at 5:30 a.m.

Raven, who is a Burk High School graduate and two-time Olympian, asked the community to wear green on Friday in support.

Masks are encouraged for those attending the watch party.