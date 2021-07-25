Softball: Japan walks off in extra innings, will face USA for gold

Hours after the United States outlasted Australia in extra innings, Canada and Japan engaged in a 8-inning game of their own.

This one was a pitchers’ duel as well, with the only run scored through a walk-off single from Eri Yamada.

Japan improves to 4-0, the same record as Team USA. The two teams meet to finish pool play on Monday before meeting again in the gold medal game on Tuesday.

Canada dramatically escaped into extra innings by getting a pop-out with the bases loaded and a full count.

There was controversy well before the game hit extras, as Canada temporarily left the field in protest of the umpire’s unwillingness to let it change pitchers with one out.

The teams only managed nine hits through seven innings. Starting with a runner on second in extra innings didn’t change much for Canada, as Japan didn’t allow Sara Groenewegen to advance to third let alone home.

The bottom of the frame saw Yu Yamamoto move Minori Naito to third with a solid bunt, and Canada’s Jenna Caira intentionally walked two batters to put a force at every base with one out.

Japan’s Yukiko Ueno and Miu Goto combined to strike out 10 Canadians.