Virginia boxer aiming for gold at Tokyo Olympics

FILE – Boxer Keyshawn Davis poses after a weigh-in ahead of a fight against Jose Antonio Meza in Arlington, Texas, in this Friday, May 7, 2021, file photo. Keyshawn Davis was awarded a place in the Tokyo Olympics boxing tournament on Monday, June 7, 2021, allowing the lightweight to make an improbable return to USA Boxing five months after he turned professional amid conflict with the national governing body. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — There are no other options for boxer Keyshawn Davis at the Tokyo Olympics. He is determined to come home with gold.

“They should expect nothing but a gold medal from me,” said Davis.

Getting to Tokyo was a process for him. When the postponement was announced, he initially opted to stay as an amateur and compete in the Olympics.

But back in January, Davis decided to go pro, which disqualified him from the games.

However, because the pandemic disrupted the Olympic qualifying process, Davis was put back on the team and is now in Tokyo ready to fight.

“At first, we had Sweet Pea and stuff like that, but I feel like the new generation is coming to take over,” said Davis.

The 22-year-old is seen as a strong contender for gold in the lightweight division of men’s boxing. That spot on the podium was last held by a U-S boxer in 1992 by Oscar De La Hoya.

It was also held by Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitacker — a gold medal winner in 1984.

Davis and the late boxer share more than a love of the sport, they share the hometown of Norfolk, Virginia. Davis now has three professional fights to his name — and he’s won all three matches.

His family, disappointed they can’t be in the stands watching him fight, say they can’t wait to see him on the podium.

“It’s just exciting knowing that he’s part of this and something that he’s hoped for for so long is actually coming true and he’s living that dream,” said Shantel Davis, his sister.

Davis’ mother says she is really excited for him.



“I’m very proud of him and I know he’s going to bring home the gold.”

The games are officially underway and will continue until August 8.