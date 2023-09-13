CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Palmetto Islands County Park is a beautiful place to capture all that is unique about the Lowcountry.

But the park, located at the end Needlerush Parkway in Mount Pleasant, has a lot more to offer than just stunning views.

The park boasts 943 acres of land designed for family and group outdoor use. Just to name a few, it offers a dog park and playgrounds, a seasonal splash park, a 50-foot observation tower with views over the marsh, and miles of paved and unpaved trails.

You’ll also find open meadows and boardwalks with great access to crabbing and fishing within the park.

“Whether you’re out for an afternoon stroll or just looking to view wildlife in the area, this park really has it all. And if you’re a photographer, you’ll love this park even more.”

Palmetto Islands County Park is open most of the year from 8:00 a.m. until sunset, but from May through August the park closes at 8:00 p.m.