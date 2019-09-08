Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Back 2 School
Crime News
Lowcountry Beaches
Top Stories
1st big Southern California wildfire of 2020 keeps on raging
Top Stories
CARTA is monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias, anticipates discontinuing service Monday evening
City of Charleston urges residents to stay home Monday night, significant flooding expected
Video
CEO of Puerto Rico’s power company to resign amid outages
3 Wyoming sightseeing balloons crash, as many as 20 injured
Tracking Isaias
The latest on Isaias
Tracking the Tropics
Storm Team 2 Interactive Radar
Share your storm photos
Download our apps
Hurricane Ready Guide
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Destination Vacation
Clear the Shelters
Newsfeed Now
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Jobs at WCBD
Sales Assistant Broadcast Digital Media
Sales Account Strategist
Sales Assistant
AM Executive Producer
More Work For Us
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Tropical Storm Isaias: What to expect from the storm as it approaches the coast on Monday
Video
Radar
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Isaias
Storm Closings: A list of closings due to Tropical Storm Isaias
Storm Team 2
Watch Live
Latest Forecast
Nativo