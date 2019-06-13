White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to leave Trump Administration

WASHINGTON (WCBD) White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the Trump Administration.

Sanders, who has been on the job since mid-2017, will leave her post at the end of the month.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the announcement saying she will be returning to her home state of Arkansas.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job,” he said in the tweet. I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!

Sanders took over for Sean Spicer who left his position in July of 2017.

