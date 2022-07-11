It’s almost time to head back 2 school! News 2 wants every student, and teacher, to have the supplies they need for a successful school year. That’s why we’re hosting a donation drive with local non-profit Teachers’ Supply Closet. Teachers’ Supply Closet provides free school supplies to teachers at 59 eligible low-income schools in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties.
Needed Supplies:
- composition notebooks
- copy paper/notebook paper
- glue sticks
- scissors
- Kleenex & hand sanitizer
- colored pencils, washable markers, crayons
- pencils
- cap erasers
- posterboard or cardstock
- gently used educational books (PreK -k12)
Drop Off Locations:
- Starling Chevy – 1607 N Hwy 17, Mount Pleasant
- Tidewater Pharmacy – 421 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant
- Pearle Vision – 1113 Market Ctr. Blvd, Mount Pleasant
- Brownswood Nursery – 1290 Brownswood Rd, Johns Island
- Holy City HVAC – 238 E Bay St, Charleston
- Buckhannon Tile & Design – 83 Long Point Rd C, Mount Pleasant
- Hixon’s Roofing – 130 E 2nd N Street, Summerville
- McDonalds – 1533 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mt Pleasant
- Learn4Life – 6209 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
- Crews Subaru – 8261 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
- C&C Myers – 1150 Hungry Neck Blvd c349, Mount Pleasant
- Charleston ENT & Allergy – 180 Wingo Way #103, Mount Pleasant
- Charleston County Parks – See locations
- Holy City Hospitality – See locations