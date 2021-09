Can you believe it’s that time of year again? Starting this Saturday September 25th, Boone Hall Plantation’s beloved Fright Nights are back and spookier than ever! This year is extra special because they are celebrating “15 Years of Fear.”

Living Local was able to get a sneak peek of the Fallen Oaks Motel — just one of their many attractions. (Pictures down below!) You can click here for all the information you need and to purchase tickets!