Lowcountry-native Isabella Ullo is all about 3 things: family, faith and Country music! As a recent graduate of Wando High School, Isabella is now focusing on building her music career. From local gigs to trips all the way to Nashville, TN, she is shining bright with her newest song “Me & Hank.” She says this song portrays her love for classic Country music and the legends, like Hank Williams, that helped pave the way for artists like her.

You can keep up with Isabella on her social media pages here and here!